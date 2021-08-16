We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has been enjoying a beautiful family holiday, and on Tuesday she melted her fans' hearts when she posted a rare picture with not only her two daughters, but her mother as well.

MORE: Amanda Holden's two family homes are nothing alike – photos

The group all stood together in the sun with daughter Alexa, 15, stood to Amanda's side and youngest child Hollie, nine, stood in front. The star's mum, Judith, also stood to her daughter's side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden models satin rainbow dress

All four flashed huge smiles at the camera, with the Britain's Got Talent judge stunning in a gorgeous coral flowing dress.

Alexa wore a beautiful white dress and Hollie had on a dress that featured a seashell design on it. Judith looked incredibly glamorous in a white top and patterned skirt.

"#Family," Amanda wrote, adding a face surrounded by hearts emoji to the caption.

And her 1.7 million followers fell in love with the heartwarming snap. "Aww what a cute family photo. Hope you’re all having a fab time," wrote one.

Fans loved the family snap

A second commented: "I can't believe how grown up the girls are.. wow time flies," while a third added: "Wow, you're all so alike – wonderful photo."

MORE: Amanda Holden's sunset photo in mini dress gets fans talking

MORE: Amanda Holden and Les Dennis' unearthed wedding photos will make you double take

Many others were left speechless by the gorgeous photo, and they simply left heart emojis all over the comments.

Amanda always has some of the best fashions, and this time was no exception. The dress she wore for the photo was a cheryl ruffled printed voile maxi wrap dress, designed by Melissa Odabash.

The dress is available in both coral and light blue, and can currently be bought from sizes XS to medium, with large being sold out. And the frock is currently in Outnet sale, being brought down from £320 to £144.

Cheryl Ruffled Printed Voile Maxi Wrap Dress, £144, Outnet

Amanda recently treated fans to another snap of her mum, as the 71-year-old joined the family when they headed out on a boat.

The star's mother looked incredible in a black swimsuit, flashing a beaming smile and showing off her smooth complexion, amazing bone structure and glossy locks.

The gorgeous family snap also saw Hollie rocking a bright orange sundress and Lexi sporting a funky bandana.

Amanda simply captioned the photo: "Their Nanny arrived. #mymama #holiday #family". Judging from the big smiles all around, it looks like they're having a fabulous time on their European getaway.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.