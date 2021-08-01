Amanda Holden wows fans with rare photo with lookalike sister The Britain's Got Talent star is close to her family

I Can See Your Voice star Amanda Holden thrilled her fans when she shared a rare photo with her sister at the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress and presenter was inspired by International Sisters Day to post a snapshot with her sister Deborah.

SEE: Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is her double in beautiful holiday snap

The sweet photo showed Amanda standing next to her sibling as the pair both smiled at the camera.

The Heart Radio DJ was dressed in white while her sister wore black, but they had matching smiles and both rocked beautiful long blonde hair.

Deborah sweetly shared the same photo to her Instagram page, writing: "Missing my sister today… and most days."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie make indulgent ice cream treats

Her followers were quick to share their love for the picture, with their comments including: "Happy international sister's day to you two… hope you get to see each other soon," "Beautiful," and: "So pretty."

MORE: Fans convinced Amanda Holden daughter Lexi is the image of Holly Willoughby

SEE: Amanda Holden causes a stir in plunging swimsuit on dreamy vacation

Amanda also shared a photo of her two daughters, 15-year-old Lexi and Hollie, nine, which showed her oldest child smiling and putting a protective arm around her little sister, who beamed at the camera – how cute!

Amanda shared the unearthed photo to Instagram

Earlier in the week, the blonde star posed for a snap with both her daughters, which she captioned: "My babies #holiday #family."

The post was a hit with her followers, who all rushed to compliment the trio.

"Could you all be any more gorgeous," asked one, while Samantha Faiers commented: "Gorgeous girls."

The star also shared a sweet snap of her two daughters

Others couldn't believe how grown-up the girls looked, with many commenting on Lexi's "model" looks.

"I can't believe how big they're getting. Lexi is literally a model. They're so grown!!!" wrote one.

Another chimed in: "Your eldest girl is just about a woman and you look so proud. Your little one is still a beautiful little princess and she looks cheeky as."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.