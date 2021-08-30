Amanda Holden has night out with eldest daughter - and they look like actual twins

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At the weekend, Amanda Holden had a night out with her beautiful daughter Alexia. In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the Britain's Got Talent star can be seen holding hands with her eldest child, as they made their way to Electric House in London.

We loved their matching outfits! Pretty Alexia wore a pair of flowing red patterned trousers with a white blazer, and Amanda, 50, also wore a white blazer-style, sleeveless top, teamed with a pair of palm print trousers by Forever Unique. How stylish! Amanda carried a maroon studded clutch bag by Valentino.

With their blonde hair, big eyes and dazzling smiles, the pair look like twins, don't you agree? We can't get over the likeness despite the age gap!

Back in June, Amanda called her daughter 'grown up' in a rare snap of Alexia, who she affectionately refers to as Lexi. Posting a picture of her daughter in Portugal, she wrote: "My beautiful baby girl has grown up so fast. #Lexi." The snap shows the 15-year-old wearing a blue shirt and smiling as she looks on towards the ocean.

Palm Print Trousers, £49.99, Forever Unique

Heart Radio host Amanda has just returned from a sun-drenched holiday with her family, which explains her golden tan!

Amanda's daughter Alexia

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the jet-setting star shared a photo of herself stepping out of the plane in a cream co-ord from Karen Millen. Amanda paired the blazer with a matching pair of shorts and looked absolutely incredible in the ivory ensemble. Many remarked the getup was something a Bond Girl would wear.

Jet-setting Amanda in her white Karen Millen suit

The mother-of-two displayed her radiant summer glow and endless legs, teaming her look with a pair of pointed-toe heels and a stylish Aspinal of London clutch. Looking like a Hollywood star, she paired her vintage-inspired look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a glossy pink lip.

