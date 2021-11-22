Amanda Holden shares heartwarming photo with lookalike daughter Hollie The BGT star spent quality time with her daughter this weekend

There's no denying Amanda Holden has a packed schedule between filming for Britain's Got Talent and leading the breakfast show on Heart Radio, but Sundays are always reserved for family time in the Holden household.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her youngest daughter Hollie, Amanda posted a snap of the eight-year-old running alongside a kite in the countryside. "Let's go fly a kite [heart emoji]", Amanda penned as her daughter beamed at the camera with a lime green kite flying behind her.

It's not the first time Amanda has shared a glimpse inside her quality time with her two daughters Lexie, 15 and Hollie, eight.

Earlier this month, Amanda treated her youngest to an incredible girls' night with her sharing several photos from their decadent meal out in Covent Garden at Ave Mario.

Posing with her mini-me, Amanda rocked a vibrant knit jumper and figure-flattering leather trousers, while her daughter looked ultra-chic in a red beret and silk neck scarf.

Amanda shares an incredibly close bond with her two daughters, who she shares with husband Chris Hughes.

In a previous chat with HELLO!, Amanda told us: "[My daughters] see me in all aspects of my life. So they see me looking like an absolute dog and really done up to the nines.

"And I always remember when I picked up Hollie, in fact, I ran to the school and then met my husband there. And Hollie literally was like, 'I didn't recognize you without your make-up on Mummy'. She was like Simon Cowell, so judgy."

She continued: "As a mum of girls, everything has to come from their own confidence. They love makeup - even the young one's got her Barbie stuff she plays around with - but they do know that it's about self-confidence and how happy they are feeling inside all of that.

"But it's fun. We have makeup in our house, because it's fun, and enhances what you've already got."

