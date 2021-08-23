Amanda Holden reveals she's 'scared' as she makes important decision The mother-of-two is spending some days on her own before returning to the UK

Amanda Holden recently enjoyed an incredible family holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Holly and Lexie. But the radio star has now revealed she'll be spending "the next few days" on her own – something she hasn't done for years.

MORE: Amanda Holden melts hearts with beautiful family photo

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two revealed she was "scared" of the decision, writing: "I'm a mummy, a daughter and a wife first and foremost... the next few days I get to spend on my own... just to be me!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden enjoys sunset sail on board luxury boat

"I mean… I am always me… but I haven't had time with me and absolutely no-one else for years and years. I am scared but looking forward to… doing nothing... to wake up and only think of... well... nobody but maybe me... to read... to swim... to count my freckles.

READ: Amanda Holden's family home as you've never seen it before

RELATED: Amanda Holden's two family homes are nothing alike – photos

"I also know I'm lucky it's only temporary... and after this last year I am looking forward to just having a think... before resuming normal service obvs."

Amanda looked stunning as she enjoyed and Aperol spritz

The post was accompanied by three photos, one of Amanda holding an Aperol spritz whilst looking into the sea, and two others of the blue moon reflecting onto the water.

Fans of the Britain's Got Talent judge were quick to praise her decision, commenting that she "deserves it".

"Enjoy your 'me time', you deserve it – you work hard enough," wrote Saira Khan, whilst Ruth Langsford commented: "Enjoy," followed by a red heart emoji.

The 50-year-old star has spent time with her family whilst abroad

"Enjoy darling, it's so important for the soul to be alone sometimes," added a third, whilst others queried when she would be returned to her radio duties.

"I am sooo happy you are having an amazing time, however, my mornings aren't the same," one wrote, prompting Amanda to reveal her return date to air: "Back on September 6th," she wrote.