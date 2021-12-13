Exclusive: Today's Sheinelle Jones embarks on important storytelling role with powerful documentary on fertility The NBC star spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Today star Sheinelle Jones has made her executive producer debut in an important new documentary close to her heart.

Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret, is a powerful upcoming program featuring Sheinelle's sister-in-law and five other women, who discuss their individual journeys surrounding fertility. It will air on MSNBC at 10pm on Sunday 19 December.

Sheinelle sat down with HELLO! ahead of the premiere to chat about shining the light on a topic that isn't often spoken about, and how her family and Today co-stars supported her throughout the journey.

Sheinelle Jones opens up about her upcoming documentary

"I didn't want it to be this depressing thing but I also wanted it to be honest. I wanted there to be at least a thread of empowerment and hope and feeling like it's worth it to sometimes sit there and share," she explained.

Sheinelle knew all the women in the documentary, something that she admitted made it all the more challenging as she wanted to make sure that she gave justice to all their stories.

"It was difficult [for the women] but I think they trust me and they trusted that I would handle their lives with care.

Sheinelle Jones' new documentary Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret is a must-watch

"I have to tell you, I underestimated the added layer of stress to interview people who I love because these stories are personal to me as well. I think we all walked away feeling a bit better about a situation that can be challenging," she said.

Sheinelle's hope is that her documentary helps to open up conversations about infertility not only around the United States, but around the world.

"I hope it shines a light on topics such as IVF, surrogacy, fibroids which disproportionately affect people of color, all issues that when you add them all together it makes for a real challenge for some women," the star said.

The NBC star is incredibly grateful for the support she's received from her Today Show family too.

Sheinelle with her Today co-stars

"They have been so supportive!" she said. "I am in a place in my life where I am so thankful. Savannah Guthrie has been my biggest cheerleader, she's been so helpful. Jill Martin, Stephanie Ruhle, everyone has.

"Then behind the scenes, producers have been helpful, it feels like everyone believes in me and that has been so supportive."

Sheinelle's family are also incredibly proud, and have been there with her every step of the way. "This has been a full family affair," she said.

The NBC star with her family

As well as the women in the documentary, many of Sheinelle's own friends are struggling with fertility issues, making it all the more important for her to share their stories.

Knowing about her work project, many have already sent messages thanking the TV host for her work.

"I've received so many messages from women in my own life who I had no idea were struggling, it's almost as if we've made it okay now to share, just from doing the documentary," she said.

