Savannah Guthrie shares touching message to co-star following their departure from Today The NBC star is good friends with her work colleagues

Savannah Guthrie was feeling all the emotions on Friday as her good friend and former co-star paid a visit to the Today studios.

The mom-of-two was delighted when Natalie Morales came on the Today Show following her recent departure from the news program.

Natalie made the decision to join CBS' The Talk, but has remained on great terms with her colleagues at NBC.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into her family life

Following her reunion with Natalie in the studios, Savannah penned a heartfelt message to the journalist on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of them together over the years.

She wrote: "So many adventures with this beautiful talented friend- @nataliemoralestv you’re my ride or die, the Shirley to my Laverne, my karaoke soul mate and the girl I want to snag red carpet dresses with forever!

"Congrats on your next adventure and such a legacy of love and integrity here at NBC!"

Savannah Guthrie shared a tribute to her good friend and former co-star Natalie Morales

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Have always missed Natalie on the Today Show," while another wrote: "Miss you Natalie on Today Show, best wishes on your new adventure." A third added: "You two could be sisters!"

The Today Show's official Instagram also responded with a series of love heart emojis, while Natalie commented: "So so many memories and hope for more! Love you SavvyG! Thank you for your sweet words and sentiment today."

Natalie Morales went to join The Talk after leaving NBC

Al Roker was equally as delighted to see Natalie return to Today for Friday's show, and shared a selfie of the pair together backstage.

"Look who's back here at @todayshow @nataliemoralestv," he wrote alongside the image. The broadcaster also posted a group picture of himself with Natalie and their co-stars.

He wrote alongside it: "One of the great joys of my time at @nbcnews and @todayshow was working with me of the best, @nataliemoralestv And the good times we had on the #3rdhourtoday were #priceless."

Savannah has been working on Today for ten years

Natalie shared the same photo on her Instagram account, along with the caption: "Thanks for having me back @todayshow and @3rdhourtoday! Loved seeing you all so much."

The TV star announced in October that she would be joining The Talk, after over a decade working with NBC. The 49-year-old confirmed to the broadcasting giant that she was leaving them to pursue a "new adventure".

