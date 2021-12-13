Today viewers delighted as much-loved star makes returns to the show The NBC News show has a legion of fans around the United States

Today fans had an extra special surprise on Monday morning after tuning it to see a much-loved member of the show had returned.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's time off explained as Today fans ask the same question

Hoda Kotb had been away from the NBC News show all of last week but was back in the studio at the beginning of the week to discuss the daily headlines.

Savannah Guthrie was just as delighted as viewers at home were to see her co-host back next to her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb left shocked live on air

"It is good to have you with us on a Monday morning. It is even better to have Hoda back," she told viewers at the start of the show.

MORE: Who is covering Hoda Kotb on Today? Meet her stand-ins

MORE: Hoda Kotb gets fans talking as she flashes engagement ring in new photo

Hoda was just as pleased to be back at work, telling her co-host and friend: "I am so glad to be sitting next to you, I can't even say."

Hoda Kotb is a much-loved Today co-host

While the mom-of-two didn't reveal where she was last week, it is more than likely that she chose to take some leave to spend quality time with her family during the festive period.

MORE: Hoda Kotb inundated with messages as she shares heartbreaking story

SEE: Hoda Kotb gets fans talking with epic Carrie Underwood Halloween outfit

Fans were more than happy to see Hoda back, with many taking to social media to share their joy. "So pleased to see Hoda back!" one wrote, while another commented: "We missed you Hoda Kotb!" A third added: "I'm glad you are back Hoda, I missed your face."

Hoda also returned to the Fourth Hour on Monday

The journalist has been working on Today since 2007 and has a close relationship with her co-stars.

MORE: Why isn't Hoda Kotb on Today? All the details

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager brought to tears by co-star during milestone celebration

Hoda is often pictured spending time with her work colleagues outside of the studio too. As well as working on Today, the star has a number of side projects, including her very own podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

The podcast launched in September and has been a big hit with listeners. In every episode, Hoda chats to an inspiring person about their lives, and gets advice from them.

The Today family are great friends outside of work

And above all, the TV star's favorite job of all is being a mom to her two young daughters. Hoda is the proud mother of Haley and Hope, who she shares with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

MORE: Hoda Kotb inundated with messages as she shares heartbreaking story

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

She often shares sweet family photos featuring her kids on social media, giving an insight into their happy home life.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.