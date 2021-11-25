Sheinelle Jones undergoes incredible transformation in record time ahead of live TV appearance The Today star was inundated with compliments!

Sheinelle Jones is a busy working mom and shared a relatable post this week about the struggles of balancing everything.

The Today star posted a before-and-after picture of herself in hair and makeup at the NBC News Show, and later in the studios at work.

It's safe to say that Sheinelle looked gorgeous in both pictures, but fans were more than impressed with just how little time it took her to get her glam on, and what's more, just how youthful she looked in the before photo.

"#behindthescenes … I rushed in with wet hair…. my tiny dressing room in the morning is like Superman's phone booth … it’s amazing what transformation happens in 58 minutes.

"Tomorrow I will not rush …. tomorrow I will wake up earlier…. that’s what I tell myself …. (During this interview off camera we were talking about the working mom juggle … I am not alone."

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts was one of the first to reply, writing: "You look like a teen!" while a fan wrote: "You look great, beautiful always!" A third person added: "Always flawless!"

Today's Sheinelle Jones showcased her impressive transformation

Sheinelle is a fan favorite on the Third Hour of Today, and balances her busy job with looking after her three young children.

The journalist is mom to son Kayin and twins Uche and Clara, who she shares with husband Uche Ojeh. At the beginning of the year, Sheinelle opened up about her life at home and revealed that she is still hoping to learn the art of organising.

"I wish I were a whiz at mastering my kids’ schedules…. along with my own: nightly meal planning, grocery shopping, laundry, all of that stuff. But I stink," she told Parents.

The Today star is a doting mom to three children

"If a fairy godmother could grant me one duty that I’d never have to do again, it’d be folding clothes. And doing dishes." Still, she said, it makes no difference to her kids.

"My kids are happy, and so am I," she continued, adding, that their favourite family activity is "cranking up music and just having a ball." "I’m pretty fun and spontaneous and I genuinely have a good time with my kids," Sheinelle continued.

