Sheinelle Jones inundated with support from Today co-stars following incredible achievement The NBC star has an incredible bunch of colleagues

Sheinelle Jones is a much-loved member of the Today family and her co-stars made sure to make her feel special following her latest achievement.

The Third Hour anchor was blown away after discovering she had been inducted into the Hall of Achievement at Northwestern University’s Medill School on Thursday.

The Hall of Achievement was established in 1997 to honor alumni from the college and individuals whose careers have had positive effects on their fields, including journalism.

VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones learns how to dance on Broadway

The special honor was recognised on Today, with Sheinelle's co-star Al Roker telling viewers all about it.

He said: "Sheinelle you weren't here yesterday for a very good reason, you were honored by Northwest University. Sheinelle is just one of seven inductees into the Medil School of Journalism Hall of Achievement."

"It was surreal. I kind of rambled on Instagram. I think I was just so moved yesterday because I was thinking about my journey and I think sometimes you see anchors or hosts on their network show but you don't know the journey it took to get there.

Today's Sheinelle Jones opened up about her incredible achievement

Yesterday being on that campus and being inducted into the Journalism Hall, I remember when I first got there," the 40-year-old explained.

After telling her co-hosts that it was an amazing experience to be able to sit on a table with her fellow honorees as she reflected on the beginning of her journalism career, Sheinelle added that the icing on the cake was being able to tell her grandparents, who have always been her biggest supporters.

"You still have more to do. She's just getting warmed up!" Al responded.

Sheinelle is a co-anchor on Today's Third Hour

Many of the mom-of-three's colleagues shared supportive messages on social media too, with Savannah Guthrie posting a series of picture of them together, alongside a sweet tribute.

She wrote: "THIS woman!!! So proud of my friend @sheinelle_o who was inducted into the Hall of Achievement at Northwestern University’s famous Medill School. She is so talented, but she also works her tail off and does her work with such goodness, integrity and grace. Proud!"

Sheinelle with her Today co-stars

Jenna Bush Hager also shared her support with a heartfelt comment alongside Shenielle's video message detailing the award, which was posted on her own Instagram page. "Love this. Love you," she wrote, alongside a love heart emoji.

Al's wife Deborah Roberts also remarked on the achievement, writing: "So great, congrats dear sis."

