Hoda Kotb's time off Today explained as fans ask the same question The NBC News star is incredibly popular!

Hoda Kotb is a much-loved anchor on Today and her presence has been missed over the past week.

The NBC News star has been silent on social media and off air since the end of last week, leading to her fans on social media questioning where she is.

Her co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager hasn't specifically said where she is, but instead told viewers on Tuesday's show that she was "off".

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb shares rare glimpse from incredible New York apartment

Hoda is most likely enjoying spending some quality time with her family, and in her absence viewers have been left in good hands with some popular fill-ins.

These have included West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, comedian and actress Michelle Buteau, weekend Today co-host Willie Geist and E! Daily Pop co-host and Today contributor Justin Sylvester.

Today fans are looking forward to seeing Hoda Kotb return

Comments on the official Today with Jenna & Hoda Instagram account have included: "Where is Hoda?!" "Miss Hoda!" and "Where have you been @hodakotb?? We miss you and hope you are well!"

Hoda has been a much-loved member of the Today family since September 2007. She has a close relationship with her co-stars on the show and is often pictured spending time with them away from work.

And while she loves her job, her family is everything to her, and she loves nothing more than spending time with her fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two young daughters, Haley and Hope.

Hoda has been working on Today since 2007

The pair had been dating for a year when the journalist asked her partner whether he would be prepared to go down the adoption route with her.

Joel didn't have to think about it and immediately said yes, and the NBC star opened up about the touching story and her journey to motherhood in October when accepting her award at the Matrix Awards.

The Today star has an incredibly close-knit family

The podcaster said: "If you want something bad enough, say it out loud. A friend once said, 'Even if you whisper in the bathroom mirror to yourself." "One thing I always wanted was kids, and I was afraid to speak it," she said in her acceptance speech.

"And one day I just looked at Joel [Schiffman] the guy I had been dating a year, and blurted something out I thought I wasn't going to be able to say."

"So say your dreams out loud, if you speak them, sometimes they do come true," she said.

