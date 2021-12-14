Hoda Kotb reveals how this surprising change to her life has made her happier than ever The Today star is a new woman as a result

Hoda Kotb is often on her phone posting motivational quotes on social media, sharing sweet family pictures, and catching up on the news headlines.

And while this is something that is required for her job as a co-anchor on Today, she has vowed to make a change to her habits in her personal life away from work.

After a life-changing few days at a retreat last week, Hoda's phone was taken away from her, and she couldn't have been happier.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb reveals incredible view from New York apartment

"I feel so free and clear," Hoda told Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the show, as she opened up about life without her phone.

"I was looking around and I asked myself the simplest question, 'Was I happier with it or without it?' and I was happier without it," she said.

As a result, Hoda gave her phone to a member of the crew during Monday's show, and only took it back to FaceTime her family during a work break.

Hoda Kotb will be spending far less time on her phone from now on

She also explained how interesting it was to come out from the retreat after being offline and away from technology for a week, to then witness everyone else so hooked on their devices.

"I have been to this retreat and they take your phone away. That was one of the things. And I've got to tell you, of all the thing, after going almost ten days without it, it was so funny as I walked out back into the world and what I noticed is that everyone was hunched over their phone," she said.

The Today star with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager

"And no judgement as me too, right, but I looked around and every single person was hunched. And if you had slept for 30 years like Rapunzel, you would know that when you woke up, everyone's looking at this tiny box and holding it like it's gold."

The mom-of-two's fans were quick to comment on the star's revelation, with one writing: "What an inspiration," while another wrote: "Welcome back Hoda! Such good info you shared." A third added: "Staying in the present moment. It's so good!"

