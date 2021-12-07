Why isn't Hoda Kotb on the Today show? The star has been temporarily replaced

Hoda Kotb's hoards of beloved fans were desperate to know where she was after guest host, Michelle Buteau, stepped in for her on Monday on the Today show.

The popular TV host was noticeably absent from Today with Hoda and Jenna, and it got many people talking.

Michelle took Hoda's seat alongside Jenna Bush Hager and did an amazing job standing in, but it didn't mean that the mom-of-two wasn't sorely missed.

WATCH: Hoda Kobt left shocked live on air

On the show's Instagram, Michelle was commended for being a hilarious asset to the team and for bringing her brilliant, comedic humor.

"She is SO FUN!! Please make her a regular. Epic show," commented one fan while another said: "Yes great show. She sure had me in stitches with her talking about her body being a turkey drumstick emoji. You too Jenna. So much fun and a great start for a snowy beautiful Monday. Thank you for the much needed laughter."

Others asked: "What happened to Hoda?" and were eager to find out if she'd return on Tuesday.

Jenna had a blast with guest host Michelle Buteau

Hoda's departure wasn't explained but it could well be that she is taking some well-deserved time off to be around her family.

Alternatively, the presenter may have just stepped away for the day to work on a different Today show project.

Either way, we are likely to see her back on screen very soon as the NBC team gear up for some fun festivities.

Hoda may have taken some time off to spend with her adorable family

The hosting duo took the opportunity to look back at some of their best moments on the show last week and the subject of TikTok came up.

The two discussed how they made their first-ever TikTok video together to the song Fancy Like by Walker Hayes, including the dance.

They then got quite the surprise as Hoda started to tell a story about her relationship with the song, and the phone suddenly rang, leaving both quiet and wary.

Suddenly, Walker himself showed up on the screen and both hosts cheered, with Hoda screaming: "Yes! Yes!"

Eventually, she was left so shocked by the surprise that she could only cover her hand with her mouth and go: "Oh my god!"

Fans went wild for the shock on-air moment and took to social media to gush about the amazing moment.

