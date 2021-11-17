Hoda Kotb gets fans talking as she flashes engagement ring in new photo House of Hoda?

Hoda Kotb certainly knows how to brighten up the mood, and she managed to do so in a hilarious new social media post.

The TODAY with Hoda and Jenna Instagram page shared a snapshot of Hoda flashing her engagement ring to someone sitting next to her.

She pointed at the stunning diamond ring and scrunched up her face, which the post then compared to a similar shot of Lady Gaga's from her upcoming film House of Gucci.

"'Our name, sweetie.' -@hodakotb channeling her inner @ladygaga in #HouseOfGucci," the post was comically captioned.

Fans were certainly left in hysterics by the comparison and Hoda's pose, as one commented: "HOUSE OF KOTB," and another wrote: "I knew yearssss ago, this girl had talent by the boat load."

Many others took to complimenting her beautiful ring, with one saying: "Beautiful ring," and another asking: "When is the big day, Hoda!? Truthfully, it's [a] gorgeous ring. But, when!?"

Hoda and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman have been engaged since 2019 and are parents to two daughters, Hope Catherine, two, and Haley Joy, four.

Hoda flashed her engagement ring for a hilarious Lady Gaga comparison shot

However, the TV personality did have some other wedding news to celebrate recently as she and her Today co-stars saw one of their own get engaged.

At the latest Matrix Awards, where Hoda was honored, she revealed through a series of pictures that one of the show's producers, Libby Leist, had gotten engaged.

Hoda shared the happy news with pictures on Instagram, as she also included a shot of herself with Libby, showing off her sparkling ring.

"In the middle of an awards ceremony an engagement party broke out!!! Congrats @libbyleist !!! We adore you," she captioned the photos.

The Today stars celebrated one of their own getting engaged at the Matrix Awards

Fans and friends took to the comments to gush over the heartfelt moment and congratulate Libby, as Deborah Roberts wrote: "Best wishes Libby," and Sheinelle Jones said: "Aw yay!!!!!!!!"

