Mark Wright makes 'tough' decision for his family – mum Carol and sister Jessica are first to react

Mark Wright is leaving Heart radio after two years. Michelle Keegan's husband made the announcement on his Instagram, revealing he was quitting his weekday shows to "spend more time with what's most important, family".

"I've had so much fun over the last couple of years on my evening show here @thisisheart I have been lucky enough to chat to some of the biggest stars in the world whilst playing the best feel good music there is to play, " he began his statement.

"It's now time to pass over the reins to an incredible talent in @dev. It's been a terribly tough decision as I have had the time of my life every evening in the studio playing for you, but sometimes life moves in different directions and after the last year or so, it's made me think about life slightly differently and it's time to spend more time with what's most important…. My family."

Reassuring his fans, he added that they could still listen to him once a week – on Saturday evenings.

The decision comes week after his cancer scare revelation

"Here's the better news, to all my loyal listeners I’m not going too far, as every Saturday from 4-7pm I will be here at heart with you doing what I do best, playing the best tunes to get you ready for Saturday night…. If you need getting up for Saturday night, you know where I am. To my bosses and all my listeners. Thank you for the memories…." he said.

Family and friends were quick to react, with sister Jessica Wright liking the post and mother Carol writing an emotional response.

"Oh mummy will miss you so much as it was my entertainment while daddy would watch the footy. But I will be partying now on a Saturday night. Xxx," the mother-of-four said.

His partner, Michelle Keegan, is yet to react to the news on social media

Friend Olly Murs seemed offended by the edit he had posted alongside the announcement, which featured some of his interviews over the years. "GUTTED I DIDN'T MAKE THE EDIT! Next tour you're binned. But seriously you're non stop my Man! You deserve some time at home! he wrote.

Marvin Humes added: "Congrats mate..you’re a grafter son..enjoy your family time now!"