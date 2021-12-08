Mark Wright supported by fans as he reveals cancer scare following surgery The TOWIE star encouraged his followers to take care of their health

Reality TV star Mark Wright revealed on Wednesday evening that he has recently had surgery following a cancer scare in the skin under his armpit.

The former TOWIE castmate opened up about the experience in a heartfelt message that accompanied a series of photos of the star, including one from his hospital bed, and one showing the tumour that he had removed.

Mark told fans that the lump appears to be benign, but that his doctor was worried it could develop into something more serious, so it was removed ten days ago.

He wrote: "Ok, it’s been a tough call whether or not to speak about this. One part of me wants to keep something like this private and the other part is thinking, if I can help/potentially save 1 person, well…. this is the right thing to do."

The 34-year-old went on: "So here goes. I discovered a lump in my breast/armpit area. Not very big, but enough to cause concern and to be cautious enough to get it checked.

I saw a doctor who passed it on as 'a fatty lump that doesn’t need any treatment' so I just left it. After some time the lump grew and began to bother me. I am someone that when it comes to life in general, I leave no stone unturned. When it involves health, this idiom quadruples."

Mark opened up about his experiences on Instagram

I saw another specialist who happens to be a breast consultant for a second opinion. He was certain after seeing an ultrasound scan that it was a LIPOMA (a BENIGN soft tissue tumour)"

Mark explained that his doctor wasn't sure whether the lump could possibly be a sarcoma, a cancerous tumour, so the star was referred for an MRI. This was inconclusive, so he saw a sarcoma specialist, who recommended surgery.

The star then wrote: "His fast and incredible turn around was due to the fact he did not want to leave it any longer and wanted it out to prevent the rare risk of a LIPOMA turning into a sarcoma overtime. He also could not 100% confirm by the MRI that this was definitely a benign tumour and not something more sinister."

The star encouraged his followers to take care of their health

"The tumour will be sent off for further testing just to be 110% sure but this top doctor is certain from his incredible experience that we have done the job and there is nothing sinister to worry about. So I’m all good."

Mark finished by writing: "MORAL OF THE STORY: If you notice anything that doesn’t look or feel quite right. Don’t leave it. Nothing in life is more important than your health and well-being. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself."

The star's fans were quick to share their empathy and support, with their comments including: "Glad all good Mark," and: "Very brave Mark wishing u a speedy recovery x."

