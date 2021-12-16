Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan plagued with questions after new home reveal The couple unveiled their new home online

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan unveiled their new build home with a dramatic aerial shot on Instagram and their fans had so many questions.

The photograph uploaded to the @WrightyHome Instagram feed showed off the mammoth house from above, allowing followers to see the Georgian-style mansion from a unique vantage point.

WATCH: Mark Wright unveils spa-like bathroom - and wow

They were quizzed over everything, and queries included: "Can I ask if you're having a pool?" and "Where's the pool going?" The original plans shared by Michelle and Mark did show an outdoor pool so we're sure that will be coming in due course.

One fan wanted to know: "When do you think you'll be moving in?" and another enquired: "What's the reason for the position? In the land… not looking down the land?"

Their dream house is almost ready

Others joked: "Where's the helicopter pad?" and "When's the house warming?"

The couple have been sure to share lots of their house building and decorating process via Instagram, sharing lots of pictures and videos with their 329,000 followers.

Clips have included a look at their private home bar in progress and their jaw-dropping bathroom which resembles a luxury spa with sauna, steam room and marble tiles galore.

A huge swimming pool is on the original plan

Mark and Michelle have been in the process of building their 'dream home' in Essex since they bought a property and demolished it in July 2020.

The former TOWIE star Mark is particularly passionate about this project as he explained in the past: "Part of my life I don't always share is my property development. A hobby and side hustle that I love, but last July, me and @michkeegan started building our dream home. We debated sharing our journey and after a lot of thought, we decided we wanted to bring you along with us!"

Just like their many fans, we can't wait for them to move in!

