'Excited' Michelle Keegan expresses joy after family baby news The actress is set to welcome a new nephew or niece

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have expressed their joy following the news that Mark's younger brother Joshua has announced he is expecting his first child with his wife Hollie.

On Monday, both Joshua, 31, and Hollie, 29, shared a sweet series of photos - taken by renowned Essex maternity and baby photographer Just Tina - on Instagram in which they showed a snapshot of the baby scan. "I can't wait to hold you #20down20togo @holliekanewright," the proud dad-to-be remarked.

Upon seeing the post, sister-in-law Michelle was quick to comment and said: "[Heart emojis] So exciting xx." Underneath Hollie's post, the actress added: "[Heart emojis] so happy for you both xxx." Her husband said: "So happy… Uncle Marky."

Jessica Wright also posted: "Best news love you 3 so much [heart emojis] x x." She added: "Have been over the moon since finding out. So so special & can't wait to be auntie Jess."

Josh's parents revealed their excitement over becoming first-time grandparents, with Mark Sr writing: "Absolutely fantastic can’t wait to see and cuddle my first grandchild x." Wife Carol wrote: "So excited to be a grandma to my first grandchild, you're going to make the best parents ever. So excited to meet this little human. Xxx thank you for making us proud."

Josh Wright and his wife Hollie are having a baby (picture credit - Just Tina)

Meanwhile, over the years, Michelle and Mark have been subjected to several questions about starting a family. The TV star, 34, has spoken openly in the past about feeling frustrated by constant speculation about when she will have a baby.

Despite this, it appears her family has been listening to her woes as she revealed earlier this year they no longer quiz her about becoming a mum.

The Brassic actress touched on motherhood in an interview with You magazine, admitting the questions about potential motherhood "affect her so much".

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright married in 2015

"Mark is asked about it occasionally but I'm asked every single time," she explained, adding that it is nobody’s business what "goes on behind closed doors".

When quizzed on whether she is still probed by her and Mark's families about starting one of their own, she admitted: "Not anymore! People don't mean any harm by it, but they know what the answer's going to be."

