Mark Wright reveals joy over family baby news after 'toughest time of his life'

Mark Wright has opened up about his family's joy following the news his brother Josh and sister-in-law Hollie are set to become parents. The news came at a fitting time as the Wright family were left utterly heartbroken as four loved ones battled coronavirus in hospital last year.

Reflecting on overcoming the "toughest time of his life," the 34-year-old told The Mirror: "We are sort of getting through it, I get choked up just thinking about it."

His uncle, Eddie, passed away after catching the virus, leaving them all heartbroken. "It was devastating, the only way I can describe it is, it was a depressing time last Christmas, it was so hard," added Mark.

"At one point I had my dad, his two brothers, and my nan, their mum, all in hospital, and then my grandad at home with Covid. He couldn't get out of bed, so we had to care for him."

Mark has expressed his joy over becoming an uncle

Earlier this month, his brother Josh confirmed his wife's pregnancy in a sweet series of photos - taken by renowned baby photographer Just Tina - on Instagram in which they showed a snapshot of the baby scan. "I can't wait to hold you #20down20togo @holliekanewright," the proud dad-to-be remarked.

"I'm ecstatic, when [Josh] told me and my brother I got very welled up, very emotional," Mark said of their happy family news. "We have such a tight bond in our family, and to know another little human will be joining us is just amazing.

"And he is the first of our siblings to have a baby, and it's the first time I am becoming an uncle, so it'll be a special time for sure."