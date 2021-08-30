Michelle Keegan shares intimate pictures of her mum's epic 60th party The former Coronation Street star knows how to throw an amazing bash!

Michelle Keegan threw an incredible party for her beloved mother Jackie at the weekend, and we've loved seeing all the behind-the-scenes action on her Instagram Stories. The talented actress appeared to have the bash in the back garden of her home she shares with husband Mark Wright.

There were balloon arches, light up letters, as well as a gorgeous cake adorned with sunflowers. The most sumptuous cocktails were on tap, and there was even a photobooth where Michelle and her family members dressed up with props. MK even donned a blonde curly wig!

Uploading a heartfelt snap of herself embracing her mum, the Our Girl star wrote: "Only mum would turn up to her party in slippers, she didn't have a clue!"

Speaking about the party on her page, Michelle said: "Thank you @peonyeventsplanning for helping me create the perfect Summer garden party for my mum's birthday. It was so last minute and you girls absolutely smashed it."

Loving the baloons!

It's been a week of celebrations for the star's mother. Last week, Michelle posted a heartwarming tribute to her mum on her special day, calling Jackie the "Birthday Queen".

A sunflower cake was perfect for Michelle's mum

The 34-year-old looked to have taken her lookalike mother out to dinner somewhere fancy and opted to wear a chic black strapless dress, accessorizing with chunky gold rings, layered necklaces and large gold hoops. She wore her long brown hair in a sleek high ponytail, whilst rocking a natural makeup look and rosy nude lip. Jackie wore a lovely red floral maxi dress. What a chic pair!

In the photobooth, Michelle donned a blonde wig!

Fans were quick to comment on how much they loved the star's appearance for her mum's birthday meal. "Beautiful mum and daughter!" commented one fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "two gorgeous ladies."

Michelle's mum wore her slippers!

READ: Michelle Keegan looks stunning in white as she celebrates Jessica Wright's upcoming wedding

"Your family are beautiful", commented a third fan. We couldn't agree more!

