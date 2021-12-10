Ruth Langsford's future on This Morning revealed after Eamonn Holmes quits for GB News Eamonn is set to host a new programme on GB News in the New Year

Ruth Langsford's future on ITV has been revealed following the news that Eamonn Holmes has decided to quit to join GB News.

MORE: This Morning makes big change to presenting lineup

Ruth has been hosting episodes of This Morning alongside her husband for 15 years. She also is a regular panellist on Loose Women and now it has been confirmed that Ruth will not be following her husband over to GB News.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows fans with incredible new fitness regime

A spokesperson for ITV told HELLO!: "We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role. As a duo, Eamonn & Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.

MORE: Holly Willoughby sets the record straight on 'hurtful' This Morning exit rumours

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares update on 'scary' back pain – fans react

"Ruth remains an important part of ITV Daytime both as a continuing member of the This Morning family and as an anchor presenter on Loose Women."

On Friday 10 December, Eamonn announced that he was "excited" to be joining the new broadcaster to host a new programme in 2022. His statement read: "I've admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

Ruth Langsford has hosted the ITV weekday show alongside Eamonn Holmes for 15 years

"I've spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It's just the kind of shake-up the industry needs. To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that's exactly what GB News is all about."

Over on Instagram, Eamonn shared the news with his 700,000 followers and teased that there would be "more details" about his new role over the weekend.

MORE: Loose Women's Ruth Langsford shares new update on persistent illness

Eammon and Ruth hosted This Morning's Friday show from 2006 up until 2020 when they were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

However, the couple have continued to appear on the show throughout 2021, often stepping in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during school holidays. It's not known yet who will step into Eamonn's shoes and be Ruth's new This Morning co-host.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox