Gino D'Acampo pokes fun at son's makeup in hilarious family video The celebrity chef is a proud dad of three

Gino D'Acampo and his family are currently hard at work filming their upcoming TV series, Cooking Up With the D'Acampos – and the celebrity chef decided to give his fans a hilarious look behind the scenes this week in a candid new video.

The This Morning chef shares three children with his wife Jessica – Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old Mia. And he couldn't help but poke fun at his middle child in the funny clip, which was shared on his Instagram account.

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo pokes fun at son's makeup in fun family video

The video begins with Rocco sat on a chair outside, having makeup applied by a makeup artist. The camera then pans to Gino. "Day two filming with Cooking U With The D'Acampos, we are on the Maddalena island," he states. "And Rocco still having makeup on…"

As Rocco holds up his hand to the camera in protest, his father continues: "Still having makeup on. The only one – poor Abby, sorry Abby. So I should be the talent of the family, but yet, he's taking all the makeup time."

Gino and wife Jessica are proud parents to three children

Gino, 44, captioned the post: "Behind the scenes of Cooking Up With The D'Acampos Part 2 where @roccodacampo is still getting his makeup done… I think he believes he is the star of show [rolling eyes emoji]."

The clip went down a storm with fans, with Gino's Road Trip co-star Fred Sirieix writing: "@roccodacampo I'm going to sort your dad out #goodandproper when I next see him. Just leave it to me!" Another follower told the chef: "Ahhh leave him alone Gino, you're just jealous! He's gorgeous!"

The couple have been happily married since 2002

And a third wrote: "Don't forget Gino, the apple doesn't fall far from the three… you don't need makeup… You’re a matured glass of vino rosso!"

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

