Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright has sweetest reaction to her previously unseen childhood photos The actress delighted fans with her throwback snaps

Michelle Keegan has surprised fans by sharing a series of throwback snaps from her childhood – which received a sweet response from her husband Mark Wright.

MORE: Mark Wright reveals joy over family baby news after 'toughest time of his life'

On Monday, the 34-year-old actress revealed she found pictures of herself and her cousin Daniel sitting on their grandparents' laps, and couldn't wait to show them off. Dressed in baby pink dungarees, Michelle looked very cherubic whilst sat eating some toast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's love story

"Little moments, big memories. Me, my cousin Daniel and our Grandma & Grandad. These made me smile," she remarked in the caption.

MORE: Michelle Keegan stuns in must-see behind-the-scenes snaps from Jess Wright's wedding

SEE: Michelle Keegan sparks major fan reaction with new clothing line

Her husband was quick to comment, adding two heart emojis. Sister-in-law Jessica Wright joked: "You've always loved dungarees then."

One fan penned: "Memories are the best Michelle love especially this time of year but you can treasure them for ever and know one can take them away from you, and a lovely photo Michelle xx."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Michelle opened up about her family, and how proud they are of her work. "They are [proud]. My dad's in Tenerife at the moment, he's bought a bar out there," she said on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Michelle shared these sweet throwback snaps

"I must have FaceTimes off him five times a day with random customers. He's really proud. I don't know how he drops it in. 'Come in to my bar and get a FaceTime with Michelle!'"

Asked which role she's most proud of role since Coronation Street, Michelle said: "I'd say Our Girl just because I was away from home for a long time. One of the seasons I did I was living away for eight months. I was in Nepal, Malaysia, South Africa. I had a great time, I was lucky, but it was hard to be away from home."

On if she'd return, the actress replied: "Yeah. The door's been left open for Georgie anyway, so I definitely would. Georgie's storyline with Elvis came to an end. It felt the right time for her to step back. But I would love to go back."

She added: "It was really physically demanding. I think acclimatising was really hard. So hot and a lot of kit on, that was really hard. And the medical side, learning all the medical side of the job as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.