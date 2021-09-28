Michelle Keegan looked picture perfect as she posed with her beloved pet dogs in a striking set of new pictures.

On Monday, the actress announced the launch of her autumn collection with Very.co.uk, and the line itself features a range of warming coats, cosy knits, and dog coats to match.

Shot on location in Manchester, Michelle showcased the stunning new looks in the collection both indoors and out in the company of her furry friends. The star paired jeans with relaxed shirts and longline knitted cardigans to cosy up as the temperature drops.

Some snaps showed the actress posing in a lush garden with her dog Phoebe in adorable matching fur-lined teddy coats, while Chihuahua Pip also joined in the fun with her own dog coat.

Michelle has launched her latest collection with online retailer Very

Speaking about her latest project, Michelle said: "My favourite thing about the autumn is cosy nights in, the nights get a little bit colder, and I love wearing layers - so I'm glad that my dogs can join in with their own matching comfy coats!

"Each Very collection that we work on is full of my favourite items. It's so difficult to choose a favourite piece, but I really love the jade and cream over-sized jumper – it's ideal for wearing off the shoulder in the day and over boots to transition into an ideal autumn night look."

Reversible Quilted Teddy Coat, £65, Very

After unveiling some of the clothes on Instagram, fans were quick to react as one wrote: "This is MAJOR news." Another remarked: "This is adorable!!! Will need to get Mark [Wright] to match too." Fellow Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley added: "Can't deal [heart eyes emojis]."

Michelle's latest collection also boasts a range of chic dresses and denim to complement the line including options for the perfect double denim look - one of this season's hottest trends.

The collection boasts lots of cosy knits

Completing the collection is a range of coats ideal for the autumn season, featuring longline parka coats, classic leather jackets, teddy coats and padded gilets for additional warmth and layering.

