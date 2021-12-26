Gwen Stefani's lips are a piece of art in photo which gets everyone talking The star's appearance turned heads

Gwen Stefani went all out with her festive look this year and just wait until you see her lips.

The No Doubt singer startled her social media followers with selfies she shared on Instagram.

In the images, Gwen wore her long hair scraped back into a high ponytail and she wore lashings of mascara, but it was her pout which stood out.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani puts on a festive fashion show

Gwen had created a masterpiece on her lips which had been painted red and white like candy canes.

Her fans were almost lost for words as they commented: "Merry Christmas Gwen! Love the candy cane lips," said one, while a second wrote: "The lips are great, but the eyes are amazing," and a third said: "Say no more OMG."

Gwen is no stranger to style statements and regularly delights her fans with her edgy outfits.

Gwen's pout was outstanding

The Voice star recently looked gorgeous in several holiday-inspired outfits – but there was one that really stole the show.

Gwen donned a pair of black, thigh-high latex boots with a strapless red sparkling mini dress with white fur trim for a naughty spin on Mrs. Claus.

Another look saw her dressed as an elf, rocking a green dress with red and green striped tights and a chic blonde shoulder-length wig with blunt bangs.

Gwen's gingerbread girl outfit was a hit too

Gwen's homes are also eclectic and she's already put her stamp on the new house she recently purchased with her husband, Blake Shelton.

The couple added to their property portfolio with another home in Oklahoma and they adore life in the country.

She told ET ahead of their first holiday season there: "We have a new house there. We have, like, a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

