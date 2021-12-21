Gwen Stefani duets with Blake Shelton for romantic performance in a jaw-dropping gown Metallics for Christmas, okay

Gwen Stefani has been embracing the festive spirit in the best way she can, and stunned fans with her latest holiday-themed performance.

The singer shared an Instagram Reel of herself performing her song You Make It Feel Like Christmas as part of her Live From the Orange Grove series.

She donned a truly spectacular metallic floor-length gown for the occasion, with the silver reflecting against the snow in the background.

Gwen sported her sleek blonde locks and a bold red lip with the gown, which also featured a very high slit that went all the way up to her waist and allowed her to bare her toned legs.

However, she wasn't alone for the performance, as along with her backing band, she received some help from husband Blake Shelton, joining her in a smart suit.

"Thx hubby @blakeshelton for performing 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' with me #LiveFromTheOrangeGrove gx," she captioned the clip.

Many immediately began gushing over their adorable bond in the video, with Chelsea Handler saying: "Look at that luuuuuuub!"

Gwen was joined by Blake for a special duet to their Christmas song

A fan commented: "Love them together and what a great holiday song," with another writing: "This is so genuinely lovely. Also, that dress is liquid fire." A third added: "Love your dress Gwen! Sometimes more is more!"

The No Doubt frontwoman recently sent fans into a tizzy in the run-up to the holidays as she sported another new look, this time in her hair.

Gwen temporarily ventured over to the dark side to promote her original Holiday Madness game, swapping out her iconic hue for a raven wig with choppy bangs.

Adding lashings of black mascara, she looked almost unrecognizable as she posed with a perfectly manicured finger in her mouth while dressed in a snowman hoodie.

The singer stunned fans with her dark hair transformation

Captioning the stunning snap, Gwen wrote on Instagram: "This rlly is holiday madness!! round 3 let’s go!! vote for ur faves on my IGS and twitter. gxmas."

