Gwen Stefani transforms her LA home into a winter wonderland for extra-special Christmas The No Doubt star is married to country singer Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has got into the festive spirit after decorating her home for the holidays – and it looks fabulous!

The No Doubt star took to Instagram this week to share a glimpse inside her LA mansion, which has been decked out in Christmas decorations, including holly trimmings and a giant Christmas tree.

The tree had been decorated with a selection of colorful baubles and miniature gingerbread men.

This is going to be an extra-special Christmas for Gwen and her husband Blake Shelton, as it's their first as a married couple.

They tied the knot in the summer in an intimate ceremony held at their ranch in Oklahoma.

The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated their big day.

Gwen Stefani shared a glimpse inside her festive home

Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, all had special roles on their mom's big day, and she wore a gorgeous wedding dress with the names of her children, herself and Blake all embroidered across the train.

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice back in 2014 and began dating a year later.

They announced their engagement at the end of 2020 following a five years romance, but made the decision to wait to get married until it was safe to do so as they wanted to make sure their loved ones were able to attend.

Gwen and Blake Shelton also have a home in Oklahoma

Gwen and Blake are loving married life and are incredibly supportive of each other's careers. Blake recently released a special song he wrote for his wife.

His new single, We Can Reach The Stars, is close to the couple's heart because he sang it to Gwen at the wedding as part of his vows.

Gwen and Blake are marking their first Christmas as a married couple

After sharing his song, Blake then posted a sweet message telling everyone how much he loves his wife. "I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote.

"That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

