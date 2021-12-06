Blake Shelton makes heartfelt revelation about his 'greatest gig' with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have gotten married months ago now, but the love between them is just as strong as ever.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Blake opened up about his bond with his superstar wife and how much their marriage means to him.

When Ellen asked him about his nuptials that happened in July, Blake flashed his wedding ring for her as the audience applauded.

She then asked him about how they prepared for the wedding, to which the country singer responded that he mostly let his wife take the reins on it.

"Of course, it was all her idea, her vision," he shared, jokingly revealing also that he fit the stereotype of the "lazy husband" for the occasion.

"All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani, my god" he added, enthusiastically ending with: "It's the greatest gig I ever had," as the audience erupted into cheers.

Blake flashed his wedding ring as he gushed about his wife Gwen

The God Gave Me You singer further opened up about quarantining with his wife and how she took care of his appearance by giving him haircuts.

He also joked about why former The Voice co-star Adam Levine wasn't invited to the wedding after Ellen showed a clip of the latter comically calling out his friend.

"That's the reason we didn't invite him to the wedding, that interview he did on your show," he said, adding: "Purposefully did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding, and I think it's funny."

Of course, he did clarify that the wedding was so small and intimate that there wasn't much scope for invitations, revealing that including the people that worked on it, only about 30 people were present at their ceremony.

The country star performed his latest single on The Ellen DeGerenes Show

The singer took to the stage at the end of his interview to perform his single Come Back As a Country Boy and helped Ellen give holiday-themed gifts to the audience.

