Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room The country star has a great sense of style

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media.

MORE: Miranda Lambert inundated with messages and well wishes following heartfelt message

In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.

The country star's dress featured a low-cut neckline and long sleeves, and cinched in at the waist with a belt to enhance her physique.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert shares surprising news about CMA appearance

Miranda looked flawless with natural makeup too, while her long blond hair was worn down in loose waves.

MORE: Miranda Lambert pulls the heartstrings in emotional post ahead of the holidays

MORE: Miranda Lambert's daily diet revealed: how she dropped a dress size

In the caption, the singer wrote: "My way of putting on the @idyllwind perfume. This is how y’all do it right??"

The star is the founder of Idyllwind, which sells everything from clothing to accessories. Her Idyllwind perfume is priced at $49.50 on the star's website, and combines Georgia's sweet peach blossoms, southern magnolias, and musky golden sandalwood.

Miranda Lambert looked stylish in a LBD as she danced around her dressing room

The notes were chosen to play homage to Miranda's southern roots, and she revealed that the smell reminds her "of the piney woods of east Texas".

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

SEE: Miranda Lambert looks fabulous with hair transformation

Fans were quick to compliment the singer's appearance after she shared the footage, with one writing: "You look amazing!" while another wrote: "So beautiful!" A third simply responded with a series of fire emojis.

It's been a busy time for the star, who last week completed the last two shows of the year in her hometown, and shared a reflective message after the last performance.

The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

She wrote: "Did our final 2 shows of 2021. Coast to coast! Ft Lauderdale florida @tortugamusicfestival to Ridgefield Washington @ilaniresort."

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks unreal in waist-cinching mini dress for exciting announcement

She added: "Thanks to everyone who came out to see us this year. See y’all in 22! #homefortheholidays #nashville."

Miranda will enjoy a nice long break after a hectic few months of shows as her next scheduled performance isn't until March 2022.

Miranda with her husband

She revealed in September that she is one of the headline acts for next year's Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

Just before the beginning of her work break, Miranda also enjoyed celebrating her 38th birthday at the CMAs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.