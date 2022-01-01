Halle Berry wows in eye-catching bikini during romantic getaway

Halle Berry shared a beautiful beach photo as she rang in 2022 on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

The Bruised actress, 55, looked unbelievable in the blue patterned two-piece, which she accessorised with a silky black kimono. The natural beauty wore her hair down loose in beachy waves and sported sunglasses for the snap, which was taken from below, showing off her gold chain necklace and her amazing figure.

She wrote: "I felt the sun on my face today and my soul smiled… more of that please in 2022! POW POW! Happy New Year everyone."

Halle's fans commented on the post, wishing the star health and happiness for the year ahead. One said: "Happy new year Halle!" while another shared: "Happy New Year! Continue to shine bright!" A third chimed in with: "Amen!! Happy New Year!!"

The Oscar-winning actress had clearly had a blast the night before, sharing a series of photo of her gorgeous New Year's Eve outfit alongside a tongue-in-cheek caption.

Halle looked amazing in a blue bikini top

She wore a blue silk dress with spaghetti straps and ruffle detailing running down the back, opting to go barefoot as she climbed the stairs to her private cabana.

Halle wrote alongside the photos, which showed her with a glass in her hand: "I hate when people say you don't need alcohol to have fun! you don't need running shoes to run but it [expletive] helps!"

The star is on vacation with boyfriend Van Hunt

The X-Men star's relationship with Van was confirmed back in September 2020 with a cheeky Instagram post following rumours the pair were dating. "Now ya know…," Berry captioned a photo of herself wearing a shirt with Hunt's name on it as she held a drink in her hand.

The couple went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards.

