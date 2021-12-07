Halle Berry thanks 'love of my life' as she accepts Critics Choice award Stunning!

Halle Berry looked unreal on Monday as she wore a daring Christian Siriano gown.

The Oscar winner attended the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association in the gown which was a classic pillarbox red with a high-low skirt, a wide belted waist and a low V-neckline, from the designer's pre-fall 2022 collection.

But it was her natural look that had fans talking as the 55-year-old rocked a no-make-up make-up look by Jorge Monroy that featured glowing, dewy skin, a defined natural brow and mascara that showed off her beauty.

Halle, who recently made her directorial debut with Bruised, was honored at the ceremony with the Career Achievement Award, presented by Taraji P. Henson.

"Last night truly filled me up. Thank you so much @criticschoice for the Career Achievement Award," Halle shared on social media after the event.

"It is such an honor that I will never take lightly … and thank you to my friend, @tarajiphenson for presenting me with the award. So grateful."

"When I started 30 years ago, there weren't rooms like this where I could go and feel affirmed or esteemed. I was often alone," she said during her speech.

"I was only one of the few Black people in the room searching to find my value, searching to find my worth, feel accomplished. 30 years later, to be standing here, not just as an actor, but now as a director, remaining authentic and true to myself and doing it on my own terms is probably one of the greatest joys of my life and I'm so happy to share this with all of you."

She also thanked her boyfriend Van Hunt, calling him the "love of my life".

"You know, I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me!" she joked.

"You've watched me fail and fail and fail and fail. Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true.

"Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like. And because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like."

