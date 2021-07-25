Gary Lineker shares rare photo with lookalike son Harry for special occasion The ex-footballer is a proud dad

TV presenter Gary Lineker melted his fans' hearts as he shared a sweet family photo to social media at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Gary posted a picture that showed him reuniting with his 27-year-old son Harry, who was celebrating his birthday.

The two men sat together under a bar umbrella at an outdoor table, each enjoying a glass of wine in honour of the occasion.

Harry put his arm around his dad and their resemblance was clear to see, especially as they both dressed casually in shorts and T-shirts and wore sunglasses and matching smiles!

The dad-of-four captioned the image: "Happy Birthday @harry_lineker. Have a great one, Cyclops."

Gary's fans were quick to share their love for the rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of his family life. "Happy birthday Harry, wrote one, adding a cake emoji.

Gary shared the sweet photo to Instagram

"Hope he has a fab day," another commented, while a third chimed in: "Have a good one .. great pic."

A fourth teased the Match of the Day star: "You found a friend…"

Gary had previously shared a photo of himself by an isolated swimming pool, where he joked about being lonely in the post's caption.

"So good to get away for a few days sunshine that I thought I'd bring all of my mates with me," he quipped.

The star has been enjoying a sunny holiday

One of his followers wrote: "Surprised Jurgen [Klopp] wasn't there to get his towel down," and another said: "Poor Gary, all alone."

But many other of the 60-year-old's fans wished him a pleasant holiday.

"Peace and quiet can't think of anything nicer relax and enjoy," posted one.

Gary has been enjoying a well-deserved break after he fronted the BBC's coverage of the Euros, and although he hasn't revealed where his sunny destination is, it looks like the ideal spot for a relaxing holiday.

