Halle Berry, 55, reveals one of her best anti-aging skincare secrets

For years it has looked like Halle Berry is aging backward…and we - like so many of her fans - have been dying to know the secret behind her youthful appearance.

Aside from good genes and possibly sipping from a fountain of youth, we now know one of the things that the Oscar winner swears by to maintain her glowing skin.

WATCH: Halle has also revealed one of her body-toning secrets too

After Halle dazzled on the red carpet of the Opening of the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles, her makeup artist Jorge Monroy shared a photo of her wearing KNESKO Skin's NanoGold Repair Collagen Face Mask to prep her skin before the fete.

The Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask uses clean ingredients, polypeptide nanotechnology, and the skin healing properties of colloidal gold and marine collagen “to deliver age-defying benefits including the appearance of minimized redness, reduced inflammation, and improved elasticity,” the brand’s team revealed in a statement.

Halle uses Knesko's Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask to prep her skin for red carpets

The sheet mask also helps skin look toned, firm, and lifted naturally.

We tracked it down at Saks Fifth Avenue, which happens to be having a Family and Friends sale. Until the end of the day today, you can score beauty products for 15% off and new arrivals for 25% off.

Knesko Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask, $45, Saks Fifth Avenue

Post mask prep, Halle looked phenomenal as she hit the red carpet with boyfriend Van Hunt at the star-studded gala wearing an LBD that came complete with puffed lace sleeves and a plunging neckline that revealed a flash of her decolletage.

The mini dress also put Halle’s toned legs on display and she paired it with black peep-toe platform stilettos.

The actress’ skin looked radiant at the event, and she finished the look with her blonde-highlighted hair styled in a chic top bun.

Halle's skin was radiant at the star-studded Academy Museum opening gala

Van, meanwhile, stood at her side wearing a black three-piece suit and black dress shoes that coordinated with Halle’s outfit.

As far as the star’s relationship with Van, she first confirmed it back in September 2020 with a cheeky Instagram post after rumors sparked that the two were dating.

