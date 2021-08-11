Jamie Redknapp shares rare photos with pregnant girlfriend Frida on romantic holiday - see reaction The couple are expecting their first child together

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend Frida Andersson are making the most of their time together before welcoming their first child. The former football star has whisked his pregnant partner away for a romantic babymoon in Santorini - and judging by the pictures, it looks like they're having the most wonderful time!

The post marks the first time Jamie has shared a photo of his love on Instagram since they embarked on their relationship last summer.

Both dressed in their swimwear, the images showed Frida and Jamie cosy up whilst soaking up the summer weather. Another shot saw the lovebirds gazing at one another during a dip in a stunning infinity pool. "Santorini [heart emoji]," Jamie simply wrote.

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post comments, with David Walliams joking: "Father and daughter. Lovely." Alexander Gilkes remarked: "Looking happy and well mate." Frida, meanwhile, added a string of heart and kiss emojis.

The couple will celebrate their first anniversary this summer and will welcome their first child together in November. The Swedish model confirmed her pregnancy back in May. Whilst they didn't officially announce it, Frida later took to the comments section on her Instagram to respond to congratulatory messages.

Jamie and Frida looked loved-up in new holiday pictures

Meanwhile, as the couple prepare for the arrival, grandparents Sandra and Harry Redknapp have expressed their excitement - but say fans will have to wait to find out the baby's gender. "We're very excited. Jamie is very happy and Frida is happy," Harry recently told The Mirror.

"We're lucky that Jamie has two boys already, Charley and Beau, and our other son Mark has five children, so this will be grandchild number eight. We've got our hands full!"

The couple are expecting their first child together

Jamie and Frida are no strangers to parenting; the sports star is already a father to his sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 12 – both of whom he shares wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

The former couple parted ways back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

