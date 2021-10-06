Halle Berry shares adorable glimpse of son in rare photo The mom-of-two keeps her children out of the public eye

Halle Berry caused a social media frenzy on Tuesday with a photo that nobody saw coming. The John Wick actress keeps her personal life very private and that includes her two children, Nahla, 13, and Maceo, eight.

But Halle decided to give her fans an adorable glimpse at her young son to celebrate his birthday. She took to Instagram with a cute snapshot of Maceo, who was peeking out from underneath a stylish cap.

MORE: Halle Berry posts photo fo her daughter on 13th birthday

The mom-of-two wrote: "This little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER," and fans quickly rushed to comment on the fun photo with many astounded at their resemblance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry wows in swimsuit to celebrate her birthday

"Even from this pic you can tell he looks just like you .. geesh," wrote one, while another added: "Wow your twin," and a third said: "He is getting soooo big. Look at that stud. happy birthday, Maceo."

Halle has opened up about parenting her son in the past and revealed she's been encouraging him to challenge gender stereotypes from a young age.

MORE: Halle Berry looks fierce as she relaxes in white mesh top and boots

READ: Halle Berry reveals the 3 foods she never eats

Speaking to the Hollywood Foreign Press, she said: "You made me think of how many conversations I've had with him, say, since he's turned five years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he's taught to feel like he's superior, at five, than girls are.

Halle's son is growing up fast

"I've had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he's subconsciously getting from somewhere.

"I can tell that because we're having those conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it."

MORE: Halle Berry sizzles in a showstopping look you can’t miss

READ MORE: Halle Berry looks incredible in her Sweaty Betty collection - and we want everything

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Halle was criticized for sharing a photo of her son wearing high-heeled white boots. But rather than get angry at the trolls she had the best comeback.

Halle is a proud mom to her two children

"Well it's a he and he is having a ball," Halle wrote when someone said they hope it's her daughter wearing the shoes. "Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now! It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion."

Halle shares her daughter with ex-partner, Gabriel Aubrey, and her son with former husband, Olivier Martinez.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.