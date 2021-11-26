Al Roker receives this same present every Christmas from Today co-star Jill Martin - and it's so special Jill Martin sat down to chat to HELLO! ahead of Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals airing on Black Friday

Jill Martin is the work colleague everyone wants – she's fun, kind and incredibly generous when it comes to gift giving – which comes as no surprise seeing as it's her skill set.

The Today star loves nothing more than giving people presents and when it's the festive season, she goes all out.

All of her co-stars receive something special in time for the holidays, and Al Roker gets the same gift every year – and you may have noticed it on air!

"I have very specific gifts I get everybody. For example, with Al Roker, every year I get him a very trendy pocket square. I love when he wears them so every year I get him one as I know he will wear them," she explained.

On the close bond between the co-stars off air, Jill added: "We were just talking about how close the Today Show family is.

Jill Martin buys Al Roker a pocket square every Christmas

"When something happens to someone you feel like it is happening to everybody and I feel that's such a beautiful part of our family. the loyalty, the dedication, the happiness people feel."

Everyone at Today has been excited for Jill's expert tips on gift buying with her special show, Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals, which aired on Monday, and will air again on Black Friday.

Jill Martin's Holiday Steals & Deals is on air again on Black Friday

Jill predicts that this year, consumers will be looking for gifts that have added sentimental value, given the struggles everyone has faced during the pandemic.

It's clear that Jill is passionate about all the products she has picked for this year's Holiday Steals & Deals, featuring over 40 products - some with over 80 per cent off - for everyone on your list.

Jill offers a 360 shopping experience from the comfort of your sofa

Everyone from the beauty guru to the kids have been thought of, with viewers benefiting from seeing each item on screen, while hearing the story behind each gift.

"I offer viewers the background behind the gift and an entire 360 experience," Jill said.

Tune in to Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin for an all-day, back-to-back marathon on Black Friday, November 26 at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

