Al Roker and wife 'bursting with pride' over remarkable achievement by son Nick This is huge!

Al Roker couldn't contain his emotions and his pride when he shared news with fans involving his son, Nick.

The weatherman and his wife, Deborah Roberts, were on cloud nine as they both sang the 19-year-old's praises with heartfelt posts on Instagram.

MORE: Al Roker shares very rare family photos to celebrate daughter Leila

Alongside a photo of the three of them, Deborah wrote: "Pardon us while we burst with pride over our favorite son, Nick, who was awarded the @achilles_international celebration of resilience award.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates son Nick's 19th birthday

"We celebrate his spirit and determination to work harder, run faster and rise higher during any challenge!

"We are truly #thankful for our sweet son and his example of strength and #resilience Thanks to all of you who encourage and celebrate Nick’s indomitable spirit."

MORE: Al Roker's touching message to wife Deborah Roberts as she pays tribute to someone special

MORE: Al Roker stuns fans with a Halloween makeover you have to see

Al mirrored the ABC journalist's statement when he also shared photos of Nick and wrote: "This young man is an #inspiration and we are so proud of his accomplishments this year with @achillesnyc and @achilles_international."

Al and Deborah could not be prouder of their son

Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

He added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

MORE: Al Roker turns heads with his appearance during workout

MORE: Today's Al Roker sparks reaction with culinary career change

Al doesn't deny it can sometimes be hard but that he is continuously admiring his youngest.

Al has reason to be proud of each of his three children

"Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet," Al wrote.

"But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.