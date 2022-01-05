Alex Jones shares loved-up selfie with husband Charlie Thomson after One Show return The couple welcomed little Annie in August

Alex Jones has returned to the famous green sofa on The One Show, leaving little Annie in the care of her husband Charlie Thomson.

MORE: Alex Jones details 'challenging' day with baby Annie as she teases new project

After her first day back with the BBC, the 44-year-old shared a loved-up selfie with her partner as they split parental leave between the two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones returns to The One Show after welcoming baby Annie

"Making the most of shared parental leave. I may be back at work but we still have the mornings," remarked Alex.

READ: The One Show's Alex Jones fights back tears on milestone family moment

SEE: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Scott, Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, more

It seems the couple headed off for a country walk with baby Annie and their youngest son Kit in tow. On Tuesday night, viewers were delighted to see Alex back on their screens following her five-month maternity leave.

Joining co-host Jermaine Jenas, the long-standing presenter confessed she felt "anxious" about leaving her baby daughter, Annie, at home with her husband Charlie.

Asked about having any New Year's resolutions, the doting mum-of-three confessed she needed to become more "relaxed". "Well, mine, Jermaine is to be a bit more relaxed, so today (is my) first official day back from maternity," she divulged.

Alex shared this precious snap with her husband Charlie on Wednesday

"My husband Charlie is on paternity (leave), and I need to learn to let go a bit of things at home, you know, let him do it his way, tricky!"

Sensing Alex's unimpressed vibe, Jermaine remarked: "You don't seem so happy with Charlie?" To which, Alex clarified: "No, no, no, it's all good, I feel a bit anxious, but it's fine!"

Alex has three children with her husband Charlie: sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.