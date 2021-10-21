The One Show's Alex Jones sparks fan reaction after marking milestone with baby Annie The BBC star welcomed her little girl in August

Alex Jones is clearly treasuring every moment with her baby daughter, Annie, so much so that the One Show host has shared a candid new picture marking two months since her arrival into the world.

MORE: Alex Jones shares gorgeous new mirror selfie with baby Annie

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the doting mum remarked: "8 weeks of getting to know our little girl." The sweet snapshot sees the presenter lovingly plant a kiss on the top of Annie's head while she slept.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares tender moment with baby Annie on the beach

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Rylan Clark-Neal writing: "Can't wait to meet her x." Kimberley Walsh added: "The BEST [heart emoji]." One other follower said: "Ah so adorable. Nothing like having a cuddle."

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones fights back tears on milestone family moment

MORE: The One Show stars share happy baby news

Alex, 44, shares three children with her husband Charlie: sons Teddy, four and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.

Three days after giving birth, the TV star shared a birth announcement with fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex uploaded this sweet snapshot

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex touched upon Ted's milestone, saying she was determined to see it happen, even if she'd just given birth! "Oh my gosh, even if I've had the baby an hour before, nothing will stop me – literally hell or high water. I mean, I wouldn't miss it for the world. I think it's a rite of passage as a parent.

"Both Charlie and myself will probably go. I will sob, I mean, I'm filling up now thinking about it. We will then go for a coffee and gather ourselves."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.