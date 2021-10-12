The One Show's Alex Jones celebrates new milestone with baby Annie The BBC star welcomed her little girl in August

Alex Jones has been keeping fans up-to-date with her progress since welcoming her third child into the world back in August - and Tuesday was no different.

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones fights back tears on milestone family moment

Taking to her Instagram page, the One Show host - who is married to Charlie Thomson - revealed she enjoyed her first shopping spree with baby Annie in tow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares tender moment with baby Annie on the beach

To celebrate the achievement, Alex treated herself to a coffee and alongside a snap, she remarked: "First shopping trip with Annie but first… a giant cup of coffee."

MORE: The One Show stars share happy baby news

Exclusive: Rachel Riley shares sweet family update ahead of giving birth to second baby

The 44-year-old presenter shares three children with her husband Charlie: sons Teddy, four and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.

Three days after giving birth, Alex shared a birth announcement with fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex shared this snap on Tuesday

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

It's been a busy period for Alex and her family. Last month, the TV star marked her eldest son's first day at school just days after giving birth to little Annie.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex touched upon her eldest child starting school, saying she was determined to see it happen, even if she'd just given birth!

The star is a doting mum to three kids

"Oh my gosh, even if I've had the baby an hour before, nothing will stop me – literally hell or high water. I mean, I wouldn't miss it for the world. I think it's a rite of passage as a parent.

"Both Charlie and myself will probably go. I will sob, I mean, I'm filling up now thinking about it. We will then go for a coffee and gather ourselves.

"The great thing about the job I do is that I will be able to take him into school. It's the evenings that are trickier, so it's really important to me that I'm the one that's present and able to drop him off."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.