The One Show's Alex Jones fights back tears on milestone family moment The TV star's eldest son has started school

Alex Jones has been inundated with support from her followers after she marked a bittersweet day with her eldest son, Teddy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the One Show host revealed she held back her tears as her eldest child began his first day of school.

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones shares first family photo since baby Annie's birth

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares tender moment with baby Annie on the beach

"Time for our little Ted to make his own way," she remarked. "Today is his first proper day and I managed to hold it together until he was out of sight.

MORE: Alex Jones offers intimate glimpse into parenting with baby Annie

READ: Alex Jones recalls dumping ex-boyfriend live on-air after he stole Angelina Jolie interview

"So excited for him and feel sure that he's in great hands but it felt like a very big milestone. Here's to the next chapter."

She also shared a heartwarming picture of four-year-old Teddy posing with his younger brother Kit, and said: "It's been an emotional morning. [crying face emoji]."

Alex's eldest son Teddy has started school

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Bless him!! BIG School IS a Big Deal." Another stated: "How exciting for him new adventures and friends to make." A third post read: "Well done for getting through the hardest part! [heart emoji]."

MORE: Nadiya Hussain's five-day packed lunch menu and easy tips for cooking for kids

MORE: Sophie Dahl shares her top 10 children's books

It's been a busy period for Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson who welcomed their third child, a daughter named Annie, on 21 August. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex touched upon her eldest child starting school, saying she was determined to see it happen, even if she'd just given birth!

The TV star shared some precious snaps ahead of the family milestone

"Oh my gosh, even if I've had the baby an hour before, nothing will stop me – literally hell or high water. I mean, I wouldn't miss it for the world. I think it's a rite of passage as a parent. Both Charlie and myself will probably go. I will sob, I mean, I'm filling up now thinking about it. We will then go for a coffee and gather ourselves.

"The great thing about the job I do is that I will be able to take him into school. It's the evenings that are trickier, so it's really important to me that I'm the one that's present and able to drop him off."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.