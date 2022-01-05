Alex Jones feels 'anxious' over leaving baby Annie at home upon One Show return The One Show presenter is back!

Alex Jones made a sensational return to the One Show on Tuesday night following her five-month maternity leave. Joining co-host Jermaine Jenas on the famous green sofa, the long-standing presenter confessed she felt "anxious" about leaving her baby daughter, Annie, at home with her husband Charlie Thomson.

Asked about having any New Year's resolutions, the doting mum-of-three confessed she needed to become more "relaxed".

WATCH: Alex Jones returns to The One Show after welcoming baby Annie

"Well, mine, Jermaine is to be a bit more relaxed, so today (is my) first official day back from maternity," she divulged. "My husband Charlie on paternity (leave), and I need to learn to let go a bit of things at home, you know, let him do it his way, tricky!"

Sensing Alex's unimpressed vibe, Jermaine remarked: "You don't seem so happy with Charlie?" To which, Alex clarified: "No, no, no, it's all good, I feel a bit anxious, but it's fine!"

Fans of the show were happy to see Alex back, with one tweeting: "Nice to see the lovely @MissAlexjones back where she belongs on @BBCTheOneShow. Welcome back Alex and Happy New Year to you all #OneShow."

Alex and husband Charlie welcomed Annie in August

Another remarked: "Alex!! We have missed you more than you'll ever know." A third post read: "Hooray Alex is back!!"

The 44-year-old shares three children with her husband Charlie: sons Teddy, four and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.

Three days after giving birth, the TV star shared a birth announcement with fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

