The One Show's Alex Jones details 'challenging' day with baby Annie as she teases new project

Alex Jones may have welcomed her little girl three months ago, but she is wasting no time in getting back to work. Taking to her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Friday morning, the One Show host revealed she was filming a new projection – and was able to take baby Annie with her.

"I'd love to go to bed now but little madam here has got different ideas… I just wanted to say that I have been filming something today which was good, really interesting and it's going to be blue-lit next year," she said.

Happy to be back with a camera crew, Alex admitted it was a little "challenging" with her baby daughter but expressed her gratitude towards the crews.

"I really hope that you like it," she added. "I took Annie with me. Yeah, that was a bit challenging but we managed it thanks to a really flexible production team. Yeah, it was good and then we went to the fireworks and now I'm pretty exhausted."

Despite this, Alex is clearly treasuring every moment with her baby daughter, Annie. Last month, the doting mum shared a candid new picture marking two months since her arrival into the world.

Alex welcomed little Annie in August

"8 weeks of getting to know our little girl," she wrote. The sweet snapshot sees the presenter lovingly plant a kiss on the top of Annie's head while she slept.

Alex, 44, shares three children with her husband Charlie: sons Teddy, four and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.

Three days after giving birth, the TV star shared a birth announcement with fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

