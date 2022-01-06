David Muir triggers huge response as he bids farewell to 2021 with emotional message The star was eager to move into 2022

David Muir is hoping for a much happier and healthier year for the world and said as much with a heartfelt and emotional message.

The much-loved World News Tonight anchor said good riddance to 2021 when he learned of Betty White's death.

MORE: Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

While he paid tribute to the Golden Girl who passed away just shy of her 100th birthday on New Year's Eve, he also confessed he couldn't wait to see the back of a difficult 12 months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Kind List 2021

Alongside an old black-and-white image of Betty, he wrote: "She sure was golden. Her humility, her humor and her grace. RIP Betty White," before adding: "Can 2021 be over."

His words triggered a huge response as at the time many of his fans were first learning of Betty's death.

MORE: David Muir's real-life relationship with Kelly Ripa: what you didn't know

READ: David Muir teases sweet holiday romance - but it's not what you think

Some were worried though and wrote: "No, I hope this doesn't show up what 2022 is up to," and others voiced their concern for the news anchor too. "Best wishes for a brighter 2022. Sending prayers David," wrote one, while another added: "Please be good to us 2022."

David posted a sweet photo of Betty White after her death at the age of 99

The 20/20 host was consoled with the words of his legions of loyal followers but many were anxious about whether this year really would be better than last.

The coronavirus pandemic would have impacted David's life, as it has most of the world.

MORE: David Muir gets everyone talking with photo of his lookalike nephew

MORE: David Muir sparks huge reaction after sharing joyous family news

Although he is now back to work, there was a time he too was having to stay behind closed doors and away from his beloved family.

David is hoping for a better 2022 (pictured with his neices and nephews)

Betty is not the only person David has had to pay tribute to either. In October, General Colin Powell, tragically passed away from Covid-19 complications.

Just days before his sweet words about Betty, he made fans emotional as he also paid his respects to writer and journalist Joan Didion.

He uploaded a picture of the cover of her 2005 book The Year of Magical Thinking, and below it simply wrote: "RIP Joan Didion." She died due to complications with Parkinsons Disease.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.