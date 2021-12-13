David Muir inundated with support as he shares emotional photo from disaster site Prayers to those affected

David Muir is as steadfast as can be when it comes to his journalistic work, and fans could see it with his latest post as they were rendered emotional.

The Good Morning America anchor shared a photograph from his reporting in Kentucky, which had been ravaged by a tornado that left several dead and even more missing.

In the picture, he stood in front of a building that had been torn apart by the winds as he readied himself for his shot while reporting.

"Prayers for Kentucky," he simply captioned the post, and fans inundated the comments section with prayers of their own.

"Sending our thoughts and prayers for Kentucky," one wrote, with another saying: "Prayers for all those affected and for those who perished," and others like Deborah Roberts sending praying emojis.

Many also took the moment to commend David on his heartbreaking reporting from the scene, as one commented: "Thank you David for your reporting from KY last night. It is heart breaking."

Another added: "Great job on GMA this morning you're by far the best," while a third said: "Praying for you also David. Please please please be safe."

David's photograph from a tornado-ravaged Kentucky left many fans in tears

The World News Tonight star has never shied away from spotlighting harder and grittier issues affecting people worldwide, making a big impact with an emotional one he spotlighted.

David recently shared a throwback picture of himself surrounded by several children from Southern Madagascar.

He used the picture to highlight that many of those kids would be on the brink of starvation thanks to the disastrous effects of climate change.

David captioned the heartbreaking shot with: "Tomorrow, the children in desperate need of help. The U.N. warns Southern Madagascar is on the brink of the first climate change famine.

"There is no war, no conflict, no terror here - this is driven by climate. I hope you'll watch @abcworldnewstonight and a special edition of @nightline."

The ABC anchor spotlighted the issue of climate change famine in Southern Madagascar

However, his efforts to highlight the issue have not gone in vain, as he recently revealed that since his reporting on it, over $3.2million had been raised for the cause.

