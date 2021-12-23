David Muir left fans feeling emotional following his latest social media post, as he paid a heartfelt tribute following a heartbreaking loss.

Upon learning of the tragic passing of writer and journalist Joan Didion, the Good Morning America star took to his Instagram stories to pay his respects.

He uploaded a picture of the cover of her 2005 book The Year of Magical Thinking, and below it simply wrote: "RIP Joan Didion."

Soon after, he shared another post in remembrance, this time linking to a story and tribute to the writer by The New Yorker on their social feed.

While the loss is surely an emotional one for writers and journalists nationwide, it comes after a particularly rough period of time for David.

The World News Tonight anchor recently revealed that he had returned home to spend the holidays with his family and his dog Axel after spending a good chunk of time in Kentucky covering the devastating effects of the recent tornado.

David took to social media to pay tribute to Joan Didion

He shared a photograph from one of the disaster-struck areas, where he stood in front of a building that had been torn apart by the winds as he readied himself for his shot while reporting.

"Prayers for Kentucky," he simply captioned the post, and fans inundated the comments section with prayers of their own.

"Sending our thoughts and prayers for Kentucky," one wrote, with another saying: "Prayers for all those affected and for those who perished," and others like Deborah Roberts sending praying emojis.

Many also took the moment to commend David on his heartbreaking reporting from the scene, as one commented: "Thank you David for your reporting from KY last night. It is heart breaking."

The anchor's photograph from a tornado-ravaged Kentucky left many fans in tears

Another added: "Great job on GMA this morning you're by far the best," while a third said: "Praying for you also David. Please please please be safe."

