David Muir is taking time to enjoy a restful break before the holiday season begins, and shared with fans a snippet of how he was spending his weekend.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to post a picture of his dog, Axel, who simply stared at the camera in an adorable shot.

The dog looked as calm and peaceful as could be in the photo, with his orange eyes piercing through, as David simply captioned the shot: "Saturday."

Fans quickly fell in love with the heartwarming snap of Axel's, including Kelly Ripa, who simply dropped a series of heart emojis like many of his other friends and colleagues.

A fan commented: "Omg Axel is beautiful what a great pic," with another saying: "Such a handsome boy. Just like his dad."

A third wrote: "Can I hire axel as my therapist? He's already got the pose. Get back to me about his contact info asap thanks," with one adding: "Those beautiful eyes that seem to look through your soul."

The World News Tonight anchor recently returned home to Axel after an emotional stint in Kentucky covering the devastating effects of the tornado.

David's adorable new photo of Axel had fans all going "aww"

He shared a photograph from one of the disaster-struck areas, where he stood in front of a building that had been torn apart by the winds as he readied himself for his shot while reporting.

"Prayers for Kentucky," he simply captioned the post, and fans inundated the comments section with prayers of their own.

"Sending our thoughts and prayers for Kentucky," one wrote, with another saying: "Prayers for all those affected and for those who perished," and others like Deborah Roberts sending praying emojis.

Many also took the moment to commend David on his heartbreaking reporting from the scene, as one commented: "Thank you David for your reporting from KY last night. It is heart breaking."

The anchor's photograph from a tornado-ravaged Kentucky left many fans in tears

Another added: "Great job on GMA this morning you're by far the best," while a third said: "Praying for you also David. Please please please be safe."

