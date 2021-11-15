Adele and Rich Paul go Instagram official with new behind-the-scenes photo The lovebirds met at a birthday party

Adele has been nothing but complimentary about the new man in her life as she finally went public with her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul this year. During her CBS special, Adele One Night Only, the singer confessed their romance came at the right time in her life.

After her chat with Oprah Winfrey, the singer appeared in a new picture on her boyfriend's Instagram account – marking the first time they have gone Instagram official. The behind-the-scenes snap sees the couple post alongside the legendary chat show host.

"Spelling Bee Champs with a touch of [mixed emojis] #HowLuckyCanOneGuyBe," Rich simply wrote.

During the interview, Adele gushed about their romance and said: "Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart."

On how they met, the mum-of-one divulged: "I met him [at a birthday party] and then a couple of-- couple years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting.

The second picture shows Rich Paul with Adele and Oprah Winfrey

"I'm like, 'A business meeting about what?' We wouldn't be having a meeting about business. And then it was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that's how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life."

Asked if Rich is getting a "different Adele" than others have gotten, the singer replied: "Yeah, but I mean, by arriving and turning up. You know, maybe I'm getting a different version of him and who knows?

"It's just, it's just timing. It's just timing, but it'll be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself."

The 33-year-old details her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in her new album 30; they filed for divorce in September 2019 - but remain on good terms for the sake of their son Angelo.

Adele has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since summer

Both Adele and Rich met on a dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party years ago. Although Adele doesn't remember which song they danced to, she recently confessed that it might have been something by her close friend Drake.

"I was like, 'You should play something else. I love Drake. But you should play something else,'" she recalled to Rolling Stone last week.

When news of their relationship broke, the star admitted not many of her close ones knew about it. "I didn't really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself," she added. "None of them believed it!"

