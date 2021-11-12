Despite being one of the world's best-selling artists with 15 Grammy Awards under her belt, Adele remains as down-to-earth as ever. Britain's legendary musical export grew up on council estates with her single mother and understands the importance of giving back.

Who can forget when Adele rushed to the scene of the Grenfell Tower blaze in 2017, to hug and comfort distressed residents?

Two weeks later at her first Wembley show, she dedicated her song Hometown Glory to the victims of the fire and encouraged her fans to donate to Grenfell United as she had done instead of splurging on the "overpriced wine".

"Adele was there for us in the days after the Grenfell Tower fire and still doesn't miss an opportunity four and a half years on to use her platform to highlight the ongoing injustice we still face" - pressure group Grenfell United

She also turned up at Chelsea Fire Station with cakes for the firefighters, joining them for a cup of tea and observing the minute's silence.

Grenfell United, the pressure group made up of the families of the Grenfell tragedy's victims and survivors, told HELLO!: "Adele was there for us in the days after the Grenfell Tower fire and still doesn't miss an opportunity four and a half years on to use her platform to highlight the ongoing injustice we still face. She brings our fight to a global audience and we are forever grateful for her support."

The Someone Like You singer has participated in various charity concerts, including for Comic Relief and Pride London, and regularly contributes to MusiCares, a charity for musicians in need, and baby loss charity SANDS.

