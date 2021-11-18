Adele reveals adorable nickname for ex-husband Simon Konecki The star's new album will launch on Friday

Just one day before the launch of her new album, 30, Adele has given further insight into her personal life in a new interview with The Face magazine.

No subject was off-limits and the singer, 33, talked about her fourth album, her recent weight loss and her divorce from her son Angelo's dad, Simon Konecki.

Adele and Simon married in 2018 and split just 11 months later. Despite their separation, the songstress has repeatedly stated that they maintain a good relationship and now she's revealed the adorable nickname she has for him.

Talking to the publication about what kind of dad Simon is to their son Angelo, she says: "Angelo couldn’t have a better dad. Simon is so invested and so interested. He gets onto his level in anything."

She added: "Whatever Angelo is into, what he wants to watch, where he wants to go and play, his new [expletive] playground games that change every week – he is a big child in that sense of being so curious with him."

Revealing the nickname she and her best friends have for him, she continued: "Me and my best friends call him 'Simon the Diamond'. We love him."

Adele and Simon finalised their divorce earlier this year and while many divorcees would be put off by marriage again, Adele says she is open to it.

Adele is currently dating Rich Paul

During a new interview for Sirius XM, singer John Meyer asked her if he should get married, to which she replied: "Yes. You should get married. I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage. And I know that some people probably think that I wouldn’t think that and like I gave up on it."

She added: "I definitely am open to marriage again. The feeling I had in being married, was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life.

"Sadly, it didn’t work out. I miss being married."